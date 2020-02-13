According to the Ghanaian highlife singer, his songs are even better than some gospel songs which he has described as “silly”. Explaining his comment, he said “a Gospel song with lyrics such as 'God why have you created me this way?' and 'I am suffering' is such a silly song. If I talk about loving your wife and staying faithful to her I believe I am preaching something better”

The “Alewa” singer further explained his songs have a more positive impact on people rather than for him to be shouting Hallelujah when he doesn’t mean what he is saying. “God is love and there is nothing wrong with singing love songs. I reflected upon all the positive things my love songs have accomplished and decided to come back and continue giving Ghanaians great love songs".

The singer also took a jab at some men of God in the country, saying that “the church is full of hypocrites and the men of God are into all sorts of things. If you look at what is going on in the church you will not even go to church or worship God”.

Talking about his personal life, Ofori Amponsah emphasized that he has not gone wayward after giving his life to Christ as against what people say. “It is only God who knows the heart and no one can judge me. I know I am very close to God and worship Him wholeheartedly,” he said.

Hear more from him in the video below.