During a back and forth moment of an interview this morning, Andy Dosty said: "you walked into my studio without saying anything, you walked in late, you didn't say anything to me, you came you sat quietly and you are asking me why I asked if you are ok?".

"Please walkout from my studio now, I am sorry please now. please out, I don't entertain rudeness" he said as he drove the underground rapper out of the studio. Taking to social media, Okesse 1 is hurling insults on the Hitz FM presenter.

Andy Dosty

"He is such a fool ... I've lost so much respect for this Andy Dosty ... @AndyDosty your propaganda set against me will never work ... I have God. I just unfollowed you ... and also @hitz1039FM y'all should know how to deal with such arrogant Pig," he wrote.

In a now-deleted Instagram post. Okesse 1 added that "I might sue u for this trust me".

Okese 1's post insulting Andy Dosty

In another post, he said "if we talk about humility I know I’m very humble and I respect people .. @andydostygh I created my own company in California when I was 20... I do music for my fans and Ghana and I’m in to put in my all.."

According to Okesse 1, he paused everything to go to Andy Dosty's show "only to find out you have connived with people to sabotage my career .... I’m blessed man can never bring me down .... OKESE1 is here to stay and it’s for life ...#ONGOD".

Watch the video below which shows the moment Andy Dosty sacked the rapper from Hitz FM.