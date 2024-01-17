The Ghanaian musician is celebrating his fifteenth wedding anniversary with his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau.
Okyeame Kwame announces love-a-thon as he marks wedding anniversary with wife
Okyeame Kwame has hit another milestone with his love life and he is itching for a possible Guiness World Record.
"Out of all the experiences I have enjoyed and endured in my loooonnngg life , falling in love with you is the most beautiful, heart warming , mushy , comfortable and friendly experience I have ever had," the rapper wrote.
"I love me more when I am with you. I am happier when I see you happy.I see the whole of me when I am looking through your eyes," he added.
Reflecting on their relationship, he said "15 years of honest friendship with a person who is not afraid to tell me my breath stinks.1 5 years of marriage with my best friend who can tell me you a being a jerk. 15 years of romance, up up up up and a few downs.
15 years of feeling fortunate “lucky” and favored because we chose each other. It is my wish that everyone in his or her adult life can fall in love with someone like you. It is an honor for me to be doing this love , friend and marriage thing with you my queen.
Announcing it's a love marathon for him, he concluded that "I love you selfishly , because I love me more when I am with you. Happy Anni-Versarry @mrsokyeame. @Annica Nsiah Apau #love-athon ￼ #lovelockeddown."
