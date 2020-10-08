The former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, lost his parliamentary primaries in the New Patriotic Party contest in June to contest as an MP for the Asante Akyem South constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour - Asante-Akim South Constituency.

Commenting on Obour's loss, Okyeame Kwame who has been a close friend to his colleague musician and staunch supporter of his political career, said he shed tears because he knows Obour would have been an amazing MP.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie hosts Michael Blackson, Fuse ODG, Zlatan Ibile and more for new project

“I cried when Obuor lost his primaries. He is the most selfless human being I know and I know he would have been an amazing MP for the people. I have confidence he will succeed in future,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

Okyeame Kwame and family

Asked if he has political ambitions too, he said “Going into politics has crossed my mind 50% of the time. My wife says I don’t have the heart for politics but I don’t think I should have the heart before I get into it”.