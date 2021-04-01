Opinion: Why minimalism, hustle, and finding meaning are crucial - Someyah Shumate explains

When not used as slang, hustle means busy activity and to work energetically. Hustle also means to conduct your business assertively and be competitive. When Someyah states the importance of hustling, she refers to realistic goals, working efficiently and strategically, as these are core components of success."

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, people need to find meaning in their work. As per Someyah Shumate, "When you prepare for a launch, you must find meaning in your own brand. If you don't connect with your brand, how is your audience supposed to"?