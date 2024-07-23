ADVERTISEMENT
Our single mother trained us not to depend on men; Maame Gyamfua opens up

Dorcas Agambila

The co-founder of Oh My Hair, Maame Gyamfuaa, has spoken about the humble upbringing of her and her sister, Serwaa Amihere, a seasoned media personality.

Maame Gyamfua, Serwaa Amihere and their mum
She said they grew up with a single mother who taught them everything they know now. Even though their mother struggled financially, she made sure they went to the best schools.

Maame Gyamfua
Sharing details of their upbringing, Gyamfuaa said her Togolese-Ghanaian mother birthed her and her sister in Suhum, but they moved to Labadi in Accra after she divorced their dad.

"So in Labadi, everyone knew that we went to the private schools. Everyone called us white people's children but we were from the ghetto," she said.

She further stated that their mother trained them to be strong and independent women and not to depend on men. She also added that their mother trained them to work for what was theirs.

Maame Gyamfua
Gyamfuaa added that their mother's principles guided them and made them the women she and Serwaa Amihere are now.

Maame Gyamfuaa is the younger sister of award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere.

She is a hairstylist and the co-founder of Oh My Hair, a popular beauty shop styling the hair of almost all the female celebrities in the country.

