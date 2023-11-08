This claim was posted by an X account named Ghana Crimes on November 7, alleging that the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) spent 100,000 cedis on a three-minute video documentary about management, which was awarded to Yaw Pare Photography through sole-sourcing, as cited in an audit report.
'Our space is very expensive' - Sarkodie 'defends' GH¢100K cost for a 3-minute GEPA film
Sarkodie has weighed in on a claim suggesting that a government agency paid a substantial amount of 100,000 cedis for a three-minute documentary.
As the post started to gain traction on social media, Sarkodie offered a conditional defense, highlighting the high cost of expertise in the creative industry. He also referenced a recent production he had paid for to support his argument.
In his tweet, he stated, "Don’t know the details and if there’s evidence that she lied then that's a problem, but if people are doubting a 3-minute doc could cost that much, then y’all need some education… my tour “announcement” video not doc or music video was close to that amount (of course camera, concept, etc. will play part) our space (creative industry) is very expensive."
Sarkodie's input has sparked both critique and support, with more of the former than the latter.
