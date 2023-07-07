Pastor Enoch of Accra’s CEYC marries Nigerian lover in grand luxurious wedding (VIDEO)

The extravagant wedding has been trending on social media following the showcase of rich Ghanaian and Nigerian culture. Church members, friends and family have travelled to Nigeria, where the opulent event is happening.

The pair already held a traditional ceremony that saw the groom with his groomsmen and the bride with her bridesmaids dressed in colourful traditional outfits from kente to asoebi and attention-calling head gears (gele) and more.

The popular Ghanaian men chefs, Menscook, have also been flown to Nigeria to serve the wedding guests with sumptuous Ghanaian meals and more. The wedding is so far begging to be one of the richest wedding gatherings Ghana and Nigeria have seen.

The couple, are expected to hold a white wedding tomorrow, 8th July 2023, and social media users can’t wait for the opulence, class and luxury that will ooze out from the wedding. Check out the post below for some of the videos from the wedding so far.