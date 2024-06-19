Patapaa gives update on divorce with wife, calls her out for being disrespectful

The One Corner hitmaker noted that he was still wearing his wedding ring out of respect for his estranged wife and their marriage.

Pulse Ghana

"I watched a video on social media, and she was removing her pants. I watched another video of her at the airport, travelling without wearing her wedding ring. That respect she (Liha Miller) is supposed to accord the judges and family elders, she lacks it," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrated rapper noted that despite Liha Miller's claims that they were divorced, he would continue to wear his wedding ring because the divorce had not been finalised.

"My name is Justice. That is why I want the court to take its course. If I was the one removing my pants, and flaunting new girlfriends on social media, I would have been arrested and jailed."

Patapaa and newly married wife Pulse Ghana