Patapaa gives update on divorce with wife, calls her out for being disrespectful

Dorcas Agambila

Rapper Patapaa has spoken candidly about his ongoing divorce from his German wife, Liha Miller, and the emotional toll it has taken on him, particularly in light of her actions on social media.

Patapaa and newly married wife
Patapaa and newly married wife

In an exclusive interview on Angel TV, Patapaa confirmed that he and his estranged wife, Liha Miller, were getting divorced. He noted that the divorce papers had been filed. However, they are waiting for the court to finalise them.

The One Corner hitmaker noted that he was still wearing his wedding ring out of respect for his estranged wife and their marriage.

Patapaa and Liha Miller
Patapaa and Liha Miller Pulse Ghana

"I watched a video on social media, and she was removing her pants. I watched another video of her at the airport, travelling without wearing her wedding ring. That respect she (Liha Miller) is supposed to accord the judges and family elders, she lacks it," he said.

The celebrated rapper noted that despite Liha Miller's claims that they were divorced, he would continue to wear his wedding ring because the divorce had not been finalised.

"My name is Justice. That is why I want the court to take its course. If I was the one removing my pants, and flaunting new girlfriends on social media, I would have been arrested and jailed."

Patapaa and newly married wife
Patapaa and newly married wife Patapaa and newly married wife Pulse Ghana

Patapaa noted that he no longer loved her and that the love he used to feel for her was no longer there. He added that he was still unhappy with Liha granting interviews with Ghanaian media stations talking about their marriage.

