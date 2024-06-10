I asked Patapaa for divorce, we've not spoken for 2 years - Liha breaks silence

Miller explained that she hasn't been in communication with her husband for over two years and is currently working with his parents to finalize the divorce proceedings.

Miller mentioned this during her visit to her new friend cum actor, Atemuda.

"No, he's not my husband anymore. We've been separated for a long time now. It's not something I usually discuss publicly, as it's a private matter. There's been some misunderstanding.

"To clarify, Patapaa and I got married in 2021, but unfortunately, things didn't work out. We're in the process of getting divorced. We haven't been in touch for years. After the wedding, we went our separate ways not too long after that. I initiated the divorce process, but he didn't take it seriously," she stated.

Recently, a man released a bedroom video featuring Patapaa's wife, boldly claiming her as his own.

The footage caused a stir on social media, with viewers shocked and intrigued by the post. The video shared on Instagram showed intimate moments between the man and Liha Miller, known as Patapaa’s wife.

In the video, the unidentified man referred to Liha as his wife, asserting a relationship that contradicts her known marriage to the Ghanaian musician.