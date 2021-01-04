Ghanaian musician Patapaa followed his traditional marriage with a star-studded white wedding.

The singer married his girlfriend Liha Miller in his hometown Agona Swedru in the Central Region on January 2.

The white wedding came off on Saturday immediately after the traditional marriage and then a wedding reception.

Family and friends of the new couple gathered to witness the ceremony.

Patapaa ns Liha just like the traditional marriage ceremony didn't disappoint us with their looks. They were definitely the point of attraction on the day.

Liha looked elegant in a floor-sweeping short-sleeved gown. Her wrapped hair and makeup looked gorgeous on her.

Patapaa, on the other hand, looked dapper in his white suit combo. We love his signature hairstyle, looking all gorgeous for his bride.

Check photos below:

Patapaa

Patapaa and Liha

Patapaa and Liha