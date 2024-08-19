Patapaa hilariously requests fufu on a plane, leaves flight crew confused

In an Instagram post, Patapaa shared that the request left both him and the flight crew in stitches.

The request came after he was served a boxed meal during the flight. Patapaa's light-hearted interaction made the situation entertaining for everyone involved.

He later shared the experience on social media, poking fun at himself and the situation. This isn't the first time Patapaa has amused his followers with his offbeat sense of humour, and it certainly won't be the last.

The incident is a testament to his ability to bring joy and laughter to those around him, whether on stage or, in this case, at 30,000 feet in the air.

Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa, is an African hiplife musician and songwriter based in Ghana.

He is best known for his 2017 debut single "One Corner", which was nominated for the Most Popular Song of the Year and Song of the Year categories at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

