ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Patapaa hilariously requests fufu on a plane, leaves flight crew confused

Dorcas Agambila

During a recent flight, Ghanaian musician Patapaa, known for his humorous antics and unique style, added another memorable moment to his list of amusing incidents.

Patapaa
Patapaa

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post, Patapaa shared that the request left both him and the flight crew in stitches.

Patapaa
Patapaa Pulse Ghana

The request came after he was served a boxed meal during the flight. Patapaa's light-hearted interaction made the situation entertaining for everyone involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later shared the experience on social media, poking fun at himself and the situation. This isn't the first time Patapaa has amused his followers with his offbeat sense of humour, and it certainly won't be the last.

The incident is a testament to his ability to bring joy and laughter to those around him, whether on stage or, in this case, at 30,000 feet in the air.

Patapaa Amisty
Patapaa Amisty Pulse Ghana

Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa, is an African hiplife musician and songwriter based in Ghana.

He is best known for his 2017 debut single "One Corner", which was nominated for the Most Popular Song of the Year and Song of the Year categories at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One Corner" was also nominated as the Song of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. In 2018, he was featured on an African international hit titled "Akwaaba" by one of Ghana's finest producers, GuiltyBeatz, including Mr Eazi and Pappy Kojo.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Asiedu

Stop hopping from man to man; no man is perfect – Mercy Asiedu's advice to women

A Plus and Akosua Vee

Kwame A Plus says his wife is rare; advises against marriage

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta cautions OliveTheBoy over performance at NDC event

PRISCILLA CHAN

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her