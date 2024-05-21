Man drops bedroom video with Patapa's wife, says 'I love you wifey'

In the video, the unidentified man referred to Liha as his wife, asserting a relationship that contradicts her known marriage to the Ghanaian musician.

Pulse Ghana

The video's release has spotlighted the couple's relationship, raising questions about their divorce. Patapaa, known for his hit song "One Corner," has yet to respond publicly to the video or the man's claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patapaa married Liha in January 2021 at a ceremony held in his hometown of Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

According to Liha, who is based in Germany, she first met Patapaa at a concert in Belgium where he performed his 'One Corner' hit track. She emphasised that she liked the 'One Corner' song, hence she decided to attend the show in Belgium.

"It all started when he had his show in Belgium. I have friends in Belgium and Germany who organise shows, so there's a friend in Belgium who invited Patapaa to perform. I like the 'One Corner' song; maybe you saw how I was dancing to it on my wedding day," she said.

Patapaa and wife Queen Peezy Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Liha, she couldn’t have a conversation with Patapaa because he didn’t talk much. "Because I asked for the picture, I think he didn’t even ask me anything, he o nly shook his head and I thought maybe he doesn’t know how to speak English."

Detailing how they managed to have a relationship later, Liha, who says she is a nurse in Germany, explained that one of her friends who organises concerts in Europe arranged for her to meet Patapaa again after inviting him to Germany for a show.