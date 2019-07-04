Miss Shay took to her Instagram page to post the photo of her and the former president. She captioned the post with excitement writing:
“Finally met H.E. Ex president Kuffour” #wendyshaytotheworld #rufftown #ShayGang
The post instantly picked up on social media with a lot of people asking questions. Here are # Ghanaians who have questions about Kufuor’s photo with Wendy Shay.
Instagram user @al_over asked: What at all was this man looking at?
@kofi_fhamous asked: What is Kuffor looking at … eeii
@bey_llis1_wiggle asked: Is that how you post with elders? Boi
@nhar_akua asked: Very bad aaahhb u wear dis tu see a great person wey hype kraaa she want aaahh?
@living_starz asked: And what’s the old man looking at?
@hunchoslaywest asked: what is he looking at?
@iamnanaanima asked: What is His Excellency watching?
@gmix2013 asked: Wetin grandpa dey look na?
@nessa_boost: Prez kuffour pls where u looking at lol
Qwekuasante46 asked: Daddy plss what are you observing?
Other users on Instagram who commented on the photo also did some word play using the lyrics of the musician’s ‘Uber Driver’.
@paagypsy2 wrote in the comment section: Kuffuor koraa p3 hw3
@afia_sarpong_darko_mensah I guess Kuffuor nso p3 nhw3
@obiyawblakk posted: Kufour p3 hw3! And we waiting on Nana Addo
The lighthearted comments just showed people just loved the beautiful photo.
Check out the post below: