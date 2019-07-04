Miss Shay took to her Instagram page to post the photo of her and the former president. She captioned the post with excitement writing:

“Finally met H.E. Ex president Kuffour” #wendyshaytotheworld #rufftown #ShayGang

The post instantly picked up on social media with a lot of people asking questions. Here are # Ghanaians who have questions about Kufuor’s photo with Wendy Shay.

Instagram user @al_over asked: What at all was this man looking at?

@kofi_fhamous asked: What is Kuffor looking at … eeii

@bey_llis1_wiggle asked: Is that how you post with elders? Boi

@nhar_akua asked: Very bad aaahhb u wear dis tu see a great person wey hype kraaa she want aaahh?

@living_starz asked: And what’s the old man looking at?

@hunchoslaywest asked: what is he looking at?

@iamnanaanima asked: What is His Excellency watching?

@gmix2013 asked: Wetin grandpa dey look na?

@nessa_boost: Prez kuffour pls where u looking at lol

Qwekuasante46 asked: Daddy plss what are you observing?

Other users on Instagram who commented on the photo also did some word play using the lyrics of the musician’s ‘Uber Driver’.

@paagypsy2 wrote in the comment section: Kuffuor koraa p3 hw3

@afia_sarpong_darko_mensah I guess Kuffuor nso p3 nhw3

@obiyawblakk posted: Kufour p3 hw3! And we waiting on Nana Addo

The lighthearted comments just showed people just loved the beautiful photo.

Check out the post below: