The founder of OldFilm Productions – the producers of award-winning movies; “Sidechic Gang” and “Keteke” – tied the knot with the former Ghana’s Most Beautiful contestant in a glamorous ceremony over the weekend.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on Friday, February 15 and sealed with a white wedding on Saturday, February 16 in Accra.

Clearly enthused, Peter Sedufia took to Facebook on Monday (February 18, 2019) to share his joy, gushing on his wife: “Praba Maame, I'm sorry it took me this long to find you. I'm sorry for keeping you waiting and I'm sorry for searching for the wrong ones all these while. BUT, most importantly, I'm happy I've finally found you now and will search no more.

What many thought was a tale is now a reality, and I'm glad it is.

You are my Anny Honey!”

The wedding ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities including Fred Amugi, Peter Ritchie, Kofi Asamoah, Adjetey Anang, Eddie Nartey and Gospel star Uncle Ato.