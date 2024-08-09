Piesie Esther admits there are times she feels bad in some of the dresses she wears

In an interview with host Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she reacted to statements by the Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, who criticised gospel artistes in Ghana for dressing indecently.
Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has stated that she usually feels uncomfortable when she wears tight-fitting dresses.
Piesie Esther mentioned how she used to frequently wear tight-fitting dresses but has since moved away from such attire.
According to her, she felt uncomfortable wearing such dresses and wanted to align her appearance with her faith.
“You will notice that I have stopped wearing those dresses; even when I wear them nowadays, it's because I'm in a hurry and do not have time to take a critical look at the dresses I wear. The reason is that when I wear such, I’m not comfortable in them. When I wear them I get worried. There is this saying, ‘Dress the way you want to be addressed.’ Even the Bible preaches it. I want a case where, if I dress, you see Christ in me,” she said.
Addressing the topic of makeup, Piesie Esther clarified that there is nothing biblically wrong with enhancing one's appearance. However, wearing makeup and other accessories to beautify oneself should be done in moderation.
“Looking good is not a sin, but when you go in excess, that is where there is a problem,” she said.
Piesie Esther is a Ghanaian gospel artiste who has been consistent in the music industry for the past 19 years, with five albums, ministering the word of God through songs.
The sensational minister is undoubtedly one of the influential gospel musicians in the country and she has churned out a lot of hit songs over the years, including Apae Ama Me, Men Tease, Ziba Beko, Agye Won Nsem, Osore3 Mu Tumi, Wayε Me Yie and among others.