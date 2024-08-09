Piesie Esther admits there are times she feels bad in some of the dresses she wears

Pulse Ghana

Piesie Esther mentioned how she used to frequently wear tight-fitting dresses but has since moved away from such attire.

According to her, she felt uncomfortable wearing such dresses and wanted to align her appearance with her faith.

“You will notice that I have stopped wearing those dresses; even when I wear them nowadays, it's because I'm in a hurry and do not have time to take a critical look at the dresses I wear. The reason is that when I wear such, I’m not comfortable in them. When I wear them I get worried. There is this saying, ‘Dress the way you want to be addressed.’ Even the Bible preaches it. I want a case where, if I dress, you see Christ in me,” she said.

Addressing the topic of makeup, Piesie Esther clarified that there is nothing biblically wrong with enhancing one's appearance. However, wearing makeup and other accessories to beautify oneself should be done in moderation.

“Looking good is not a sin, but when you go in excess, that is where there is a problem,” she said.

Piesie Esther is a Ghanaian gospel artiste who has been consistent in the music industry for the past 19 years, with five albums, ministering the word of God through songs.

