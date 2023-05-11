Piesie Esther recruits your favorite Gospel acts on 'Wayɛ Meyie' All-Stars Rendition

Recorded live at the Black City Studios in Accra, fans are expected to hear the dynamic vocals and flair of MOGmusic, Celestine Donkor, Ceccy Twum, Ohemaa Mercy, Obaapa Christy, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Joyce Blessing!

The gospel celebrities during their delivery of the famous song ‘Waye Me Yie’ gave the audience goosebumps with their unique adlibs and creative approach, offering a breath of fresh air to the already viral song.

Her debut album, "Apae Ama Me," released in 2002, catapulted her to national fame, and she has since released several other successful albums, including "Me Nte Ase," "Ziba Beko," and "Agye Won Nsem." Her songs, including "Osore3 Mu Tumi," have continued to receive massive airplay in Ghana.

Apart from being a singer, Piesie Esther is also a songwriter and composer. She has been recognized for her talents, winning the Best Motivational Song award at the 2009 Ceval Gospel Awards. She is a consistent performer, and her strong brand has made her appealing to both local and international corporate audiences.

In addition to her music career, Piesie Esther is also involved in social responsibility activities through her Piesie Foundation. The foundation focuses on helping the vulnerable in society.

Piesie Esther is happily married and blessed with four children. With her talent and commitment to helping others, she has undoubtedly become one of the most influential gospel musicians in Ghana today, shutting down both corporate, secular and Christian events with her electrifying deliveries.

Could “Wayɛ Meyie” ever get any better from what it already is? Be ready to get your mind blown and spirit revived in unwavering hope as you stream the All-Star rendition across all online music platforms and on YouTube this Easter season!