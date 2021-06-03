Piesie Esther's birthday outfits are so chic and glamorous

The secular musicians are however the ones seen more with the cameras with their high fashion sense.

But some gospel musicians aren't lying low, they are definitely promoting their music with bold fashion statements.

Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther has proven to be one of the best female artists currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

Aside from her touching souls with her powerful songs, she is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

From her tops to other creative styles, Piesie Esther is truly a fashionista and we love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanies her outfits.

The stunning beauty turns a year older today and she is looking as young and vibrant as ever.

As part of her celebrations and keeping up with the latest trends, the music goddess stunned us with beautiful ensembles that got us starring.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "On my special day, I just want to wish myself pure happiness that never ends. #HappyBirthday.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the songstress a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Pulse Ghana

