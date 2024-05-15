Portable arrested after jumping gate to evade police over G-Wagon debt (VIDEO)

However, after briefly engaging with the officers, Portable walked closer to a gate behind him and swiftly jumped over it to run.

Luck eluded Portable as the Lagos State Police Command later apprehended him on May 14, following the petition filed against him by a car dealer.

Reports detailed that the singer had purchased a G-Wagon valued at N27 million (GH252,805), made a down payment, and took possession of the vehicle with a commitment to settle the remaining balance.

Portable is said to have delayed the payment and ceased communication. After the dealer contacted him, he claimed the car had faults. The dealer requested that Portable either return the car or complete the payment, but Portable allegedly refused.

Following the dealer’s complaint, the police took action and arrested Portable, who is now in custody. SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, confirmed the singer's arrest when reached for comment.

Portable whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola continues to captivate the music scene with his unique style and energetic performances. Rising to fame with his hit single "Zazoo Zehh," Portable has not only become a household name in Nigeria but has also gained international recognition.