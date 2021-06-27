Power Couple: See how Eugene Nkansah and Victoria Lebene showed up at VGMA22

The 22nd edition of the VGMA was in two instalments - the Industry Awards Night, which happened on Friday, June 25, and the main awards night which happened on Saturday, June 26.
One of the key highlights of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ceremony are the personalities who attend the show and what they wear on the night.
Loads of industry personalities and celebrities graced the show on Saturday and two personalities who Pulse.com.gh spotted were celebrity blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, and his wife Victoria Lebene.
The ‘power couple’ featured prominently on the VGMA22 red carpet in style.
See video below;
On day one of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards,13 awards were given out.
Kofi Kinaata made history after winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time. MzVee also won Best Video of the Year, while Keche won Group of the Year, among others.
There are many more awards to be won tonight, including the ultimate, Artiste of the Year.
