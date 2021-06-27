Power Couple: See how Eugene Nkansah and Victoria Lebene showed up at VGMA22

Loads of industry personalities and celebrities graced the show on Saturday and two personalities who Pulse.com.gh spotted were celebrity blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, and his wife Victoria Lebene.

The ‘power couple’ featured prominently on the VGMA22 red carpet in style.

On day one of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards,13 awards were given out.

Kofi Kinaata made history after winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time. MzVee also won Best Video of the Year, while Keche won Group of the Year, among others.