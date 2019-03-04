According to the Dancehall act, rampant marriage breakdown is not limited to just celebrities but all other individuals as well and it should be addressed as such.

During an interview on a Gospel show on Hitz FM, the musician opined that the devil is out there to steal everyone’s joy and everyone need to be alert and not celebrities.

﻿READ ALSO: The moment I saw Louisa, I knew she is my wife - Stonebwoy﻿

Speaking about how one can keep his or her marriage going, the singer said that one must be sincere and keep praying for sustenance and longevity.

He, however, added that “If you want your marriage to grow, if you want your relationship to grow you don’t only pray, there are things you have to do”.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale blows off rape allegation cover on Pope Skinny

According to Stonebwoy, people need to keep doing what they started doing that won their spouse to their side even after marriage.

“I am only sharing my thoughts … the same way you start the engine and it starts, you want to keep it going, should you turn the key backwards then should expect that it’s going to go off … if I turn the key and ignition off, I don’t have to blame it on any roadblock”.

Watch more from the video below.