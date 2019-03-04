Speaking on Hitz FM’s “This Is Gospel” show, the dancehall act revealed that the very first time he spotted Louisa, he had a very strong conviction that she’ll be his wife.

According to the “Say It” singer, he was so sure of his convictions that he even told Blakk Cedi his manager, to keep a record of what he said the moment he saw Louisa.

“thing is, the day I saw her, I knew she is my wife and I had to say that to somebody who is close to me so that if it happened they know that I said it,” he told Franky Five, host of the Show.

Stonebwoy who was reluctant to give detail information as to how and where exactly he met his wife, added that he has never met her before until that day.

Mr and Mrs Setakla got married June 16th 2017 at a ceremony which was much talked about as it came as a surprise to many.

Watch the video below as Stonebwoy talks about the first time he set his eyes on Louisa.