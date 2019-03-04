The mixed raced actress has organized a one-week birthday celebration trip to South Africa, where she is currently with some of her friends, fans and family to mark her 33rd birthday.

Juliet’s S.A squad are really having a good a time and that also came with some of her friends organizing an unofficial party for her where she was treated to some erotic fun.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, a built shirtless man is seen spreading the thighs of the actress, placed a leg through, and held her head directly to face his abs whilst he whines his waist around her bust.

Captioning a shot from the moment, Juliet wrote “When you wait for Jah’s time and he gives you 3” and added some emojis to describe the excitement she had from that.

Watch video below.