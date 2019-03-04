The actress has once denied the reports that she is bleaching but some fans however noticed otherwise after she posted a photo of herself with her legs having some unusual black spots and her feet’s complexion not looking uninformed to her skin tone.

An Instagram user with the handle, @maame5076 wrote “you are now bleaching that is why talk like that” and she replied, “Tramol is making you talk rubbish”.

Xandy described another fan as a “sick animal” after she also dropped a comment to say that the actress has bleached.

See screenshots of Xandy’s back and forth with fans below and tell us what you think. Is Xandy bleaching or these fans aren’t seeing right, hence making false claims?