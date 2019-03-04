Speaking on her TV Show, Delay has mentioned that she only has a lot of haters who are always finding means to defame her and urged her fans to turn a deaf ear to those rumours.

“The issues about me that are being broadcast around, especially on YouTube, which I mostly don't respond to, turn deaf ear to them when you hear any, ” she said in Twi.

According to Delay who mentioned that she has also accused of killing Daddy Lumba’s lookalike, most of the things said about her are untrue but people turn to believe some because has a hate wagon which is easy for people to jump on.

“There’s like a hate wagon, everyone says Delay is not good, so it is always easy to jump on the wagon,” she said. Delay further added that if people would even want to drag her into rumours, it should at least be something befitting.

Hear more from Delay in the video below.