The Shatta Movement Family/Empire label boss reportedly sacked the Asuoden Music label owner from his camp over the weekend but the issue didn’t end there.

Following the report, Pope Skinny released a song to diss Shatta Wale on Monday, March 4.

But responding to the song, Shatta Wale has made some scathing allegations against his fellow, including a rape case involving a Canadian woman.

According to Shatta Wale, Pope Skinny reportedly raped a Canadian woman and if not for Joy Daddy Bitters owners' intervention, the “Hot Cake” hitmaker would have been in a ‘hot soup’.

“You go rape woman weh Joy Daddy go beg for you but you walk around to say they only know how to sell Akpeteshie and that they are ungrateful, Becuz dem no wan sign you [sic],” Shatta Wale wrote on his SnapChat story on Monday.

He also claimed that Pope Skinny could not cater for his wife. “What is going on, what is going on be say you no fit give your wife chop money [sic].”

Shatta Wale further alleged that Pope Skinny sleeps with women in his car.

“...[you] feel say ade chop girls for car inside everyday like you ha…find a life and stop raping GH girls, your matter deh for police station, don’t forget [sic].”