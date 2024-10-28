PRESEC in 'de9al' as Botwe boys snatch their possible 9th trophy win from them

Mfantsipim clinched victory with a tie-breaker answer, scoring 56 points to PRESEC’s 53, shattering the reigning champions' hopes of advancing. Osei Tutu Senior High placed third with 27 points by the contest’s end.
In a contest between two giants, Mfantsipim School triumphed over eight-time champions Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) in the semi-final stage, securing their spot in the grand finale of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
The tension was palpable as each school fought with impressive speed and precision to claim victory and edge closer to the prestigious title. Mfantsipim maintained a narrow lead throughout, with PRESEC closely following.
The final round was especially intense, with Mfantsipim and PRESEC neck-and-neck, finishing in a tie. Mfantsipim won the tie-breaker, marking their second successful tie-breaker win after another earlier match with Prempeh College.
Mfantsipim, who last won the NSMQ in 2014, hopes to reclaim the coveted crown in the finals. Both schools demonstrated exceptional skill and intellect, with Mfantsipim seizing victory with a final score of 56 points.
NSMQ 2024
End of contest for semi final 2
Mfantsipim School: 56pts**
Presbyterian Boys' Sec. Sch: 53pts
Osei Tutu SHS: 27pts
PRESEC, the defending champions, lifted their eighth title in 2023, setting a record they first established in 2006.
Rivals Achimota School and Kumasi’s Opoku Ware School had also hoped to challenge for the title, aiming for their third NSMQ victories, but fell short this year.