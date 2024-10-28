PRESEC in 'de9al' as Botwe boys snatch their possible 9th trophy win from them

The tension was palpable as each school fought with impressive speed and precision to claim victory and edge closer to the prestigious title. Mfantsipim maintained a narrow lead throughout, with PRESEC closely following.

The final round was especially intense, with Mfantsipim and PRESEC neck-and-neck, finishing in a tie. Mfantsipim won the tie-breaker, marking their second successful tie-breaker win after another earlier match with Prempeh College.

Mfantsipim, who last won the NSMQ in 2014, hopes to reclaim the coveted crown in the finals. Both schools demonstrated exceptional skill and intellect, with Mfantsipim seizing victory with a final score of 56 points.

NSMQ 2024

End of contest for semi final 2

Mfantsipim School: 56pts**

Presbyterian Boys' Sec. Sch: 53pts

Osei Tutu SHS: 27pts

NSMQ 2023: ‘8’ is a record as PRESEC Legon

PRESEC, the defending champions, lifted their eighth title in 2023, setting a record they first established in 2006.

