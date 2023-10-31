His decision comes after a vow he made during the National Science and Maths Quiz, where he passionately supported his alma mater, Achimota School, and pledged to undertake the lengthy trek if they did not emerge victorious.
'I will walk the talk' - John Dumelo to honor promise after PRESEC's triumph
Politician cum actor, John Dumelo, has promised to uphold his commitment to walk from the University of Ghana's main gate to the premises of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) Legon.
“I am a proud Achimotan but If presec wins the #NSMQ2023 on the 31st I will walk barefoot backwards from Ayawaso West Wuogon to presec school! They can’t win over Motown! Presec? Tweeeaa!!!,” he tweeted Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Regrettably, Achimota School lost to PRESEC in the competition, prompting calls on social media for Dumelo to fulfill his promise. Responding to these calls, he commended PRESEC for their victory and affirmed his intention to "walk his talk."
Dumelo also expressed his pride in Achimota School and Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) for reaching the pinnacle of the competition.
“I am a man of my word. I will be walking backward barefoot from the UG main gate to the Presec gate Tomorrow, October 31 at 4 p.m. I want to congratulate Presec for winning the NSMQGrandFinale. I am wholeheartedly proud of my Achimota School and also OWASS. I will walk the talk. #idey4u,” he wrote on his X page formally known as Twitter.
Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, made it a record of eight-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz when they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Kumasi based Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota School to win the ultimate in 2023.
