'I will walk the talk' - John Dumelo to honor promise after PRESEC's triumph

“I am a proud Achimotan but If presec wins the #NSMQ2023 on the 31st I will walk barefoot backwards from Ayawaso West Wuogon to presec school! They can’t win over Motown! Presec? Tweeeaa!!!,” he tweeted Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Regrettably, Achimota School lost to PRESEC in the competition, prompting calls on social media for Dumelo to fulfill his promise. Responding to these calls, he commended PRESEC for their victory and affirmed his intention to "walk his talk."

Dumelo also expressed his pride in Achimota School and Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) for reaching the pinnacle of the competition.

“I am a man of my word. I will be walking backward barefoot from the UG main gate to the Presec gate Tomorrow, October 31 at 4 p.m. I want to congratulate Presec for winning the NSMQGrandFinale. I am wholeheartedly proud of my Achimota School and also OWASS. I will walk the talk. #idey4u,” he wrote on his X page formally known as Twitter.