‘While some schools are dancing, PRESEC-Legon were practicing quizzes’ – Prof Kaufman

She pointed out that the school’s contestants seem to start their preparation even before joining the school.

Pulse Ghana

"It seems as if their contestants are preparing even before they get to the school. So a young JHS student is watching this program and they decide they are going to go to this school,” she said.

“These days there are all kinds of quiz programmes and they are watching them so by the time they get to PRESEC, they have a head start.”

Drawing a sharp contrast, Prof Kaufman questioned the strategies of other schools, particularly a girls school that selects contestants after mock exams in their final year.

"Compare this to a girl school who is picking their contestants after mock, in final year, are they on the same field,” she stated.

Highlighting the school's winning formula, Prof Kaufman credited PRESEC-Legon's well-established structures.

She noted that some schools focus more singing and dancing, anticipating victory without a similar level of quiz-oriented preparation.

"So there are structures at Presec right now, I'm sure they have several different teams and they didn't start this just yesterday, they have their first year team.

“A lot of them went to Presec they wanted to be on the team so I'm sure they have a lot of first year teams. And other schools are singing and dancing, people are doing quiz programmes in the school,” she added.

At the just ended, 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz ,Presec Legon emerged victorious for the eighth time.

Scoring 40 points, they outshone their competitors, with Achimota School securing 28 points and Opoku Ware School getting 23 points.