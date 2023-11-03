See the full list of NSMQ winners from 1994 to 2023

NSMQ is a national quiz competition between Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country and a key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.

Contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so-and-so school to win the trophy.

The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) has emerged winner of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), becoming an eight-time winner of the competition.

PRESEC-Legon is the only school to have won the title two consecutive times and with the highest number of eight.

On the list of top winners, Presec Legon has won 8 followed by Prempeh with 5 and Persco with 3.

The latest edition, 2020 NSMQ was won by Presec Legon in 2020 after they beat Adisadel College and Opoku Ware Senior High School.

Pulse.com.gh lists all the winners of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2023.

1994 – Prempeh College

1995 – PRESEC-Legon

1996 – Prempeh College

1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

1998 – Achimota School

1999 – Mfantsipim School

2000 – St Peter's Senior High School

2001 – Pope John Senior High School

2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

2003 – PRESEC-Legon

2004 – Achimota School

2005 – St Peter's Senior High School

2006 – PRESEC-Legon

2007 – St Augustine's College

2008 – PRESEC-Legon

2009 – PRESEC-Legon

2010 no competition was held

2011 no competition was held

2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School

2013 – St Thomas Aquinas

2014 – Mfantsipim School

2015 – Prempeh College

2016 – Adisadel College

2017 – Prempeh College

2018 – St Peter's Senior High School

2019 - St. Augustine's College

2020 - PRESEC-Legon

2021 - Prempeh College

2022 - PRESEC–Legon