ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

See the full list of NSMQ winners from 1994 to 2023

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) seeks to promote the study of Science and Mathematics in Ghana.

NSMQ
NSMQ

This programme has been popular for unearthing local young scholarly talent since 1994.

Recommended articles

NSMQ is a national quiz competition between Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country and a key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.

Contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so-and-so school to win the trophy.

The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) has emerged winner of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), becoming an eight-time winner of the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

PRESEC-Legon is the only school to have won the title two consecutive times and with the highest number of eight.

NSMQ trophy
NSMQ trophy Pulse Ghana

On the list of top winners, Presec Legon has won 8 followed by Prempeh with 5 and Persco with 3.

The latest edition, 2020 NSMQ was won by Presec Legon in 2020 after they beat Adisadel College and Opoku Ware Senior High School.

Pulse.com.gh lists all the winners of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

1994 – Prempeh College

1995 – PRESEC-Legon

1996 – Prempeh College

1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

1998 – Achimota School

ADVERTISEMENT

1999 – Mfantsipim School

2000 – St Peter's Senior High School

2001 – Pope John Senior High School

2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

2003 – PRESEC-Legon

ADVERTISEMENT

2004 – Achimota School

2005 – St Peter's Senior High School

2006 – PRESEC-Legon

2007 – St Augustine's College

2008 – PRESEC-Legon

ADVERTISEMENT

2009 – PRESEC-Legon

2010 no competition was held

2011 no competition was held

2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School

2013 – St Thomas Aquinas

ADVERTISEMENT

2014 – Mfantsipim School

2015 – Prempeh College

2016 – Adisadel College

2017 – Prempeh College

2018 – St Peter's Senior High School

ADVERTISEMENT

2019 - St. Augustine's College

2020 - PRESEC-Legon

2021 - Prempeh College

2022 - PRESEC–Legon

2023 - PRESEC–Legon

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NSMQ 23

2023 NSMQ: Akufo-Addo to grace final competition

Ga Manye

G/A Mourns: Late Ga Manye goes home today

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

I’ll collapse Samira Bawumia’s marriage if I respond to her attack on me – Ken Agyapong

NSMQ trophy

PRESEC-Legon now 8-time winners of NSMQ