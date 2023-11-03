This programme has been popular for unearthing local young scholarly talent since 1994.
See the full list of NSMQ winners from 1994 to 2023
The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) seeks to promote the study of Science and Mathematics in Ghana.
NSMQ is a national quiz competition between Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country and a key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.
Contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so-and-so school to win the trophy.
The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) has emerged winner of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), becoming an eight-time winner of the competition.
PRESEC-Legon is the only school to have won the title two consecutive times and with the highest number of eight.
On the list of top winners, Presec Legon has won 8 followed by Prempeh with 5 and Persco with 3.
The latest edition, 2020 NSMQ was won by Presec Legon in 2020 after they beat Adisadel College and Opoku Ware Senior High School.
Pulse.com.gh lists all the winners of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2023.
1994 – Prempeh College
1995 – PRESEC-Legon
1996 – Prempeh College
1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
1998 – Achimota School
1999 – Mfantsipim School
2000 – St Peter's Senior High School
2001 – Pope John Senior High School
2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
2003 – PRESEC-Legon
2004 – Achimota School
2005 – St Peter's Senior High School
2006 – PRESEC-Legon
2007 – St Augustine's College
2008 – PRESEC-Legon
2009 – PRESEC-Legon
2010 no competition was held
2011 no competition was held
2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School
2013 – St Thomas Aquinas
2014 – Mfantsipim School
2015 – Prempeh College
2016 – Adisadel College
2017 – Prempeh College
2018 – St Peter's Senior High School
2019 - St. Augustine's College
2020 - PRESEC-Legon
2021 - Prempeh College
2022 - PRESEC–Legon
2023 - PRESEC–Legon
