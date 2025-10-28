How 11 Ghanaians allegedly defrauded a Sri Lankan MP of $2 million: Details emerge

Eleven people are in hot water after allegedly duping a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament out of a whopping $2 million in a fake gold deal.
The Accra Circuit Court Eight has granted each of the accused persons GH¢500,000 bail, with two sureties apiece — and one of those sureties must prove ownership of landed property and hand over the original title certificate to the court’s registry.
According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the accused — Abdul Rauf Adam, Alhmamoudi Saleh, Yaw Attah Antwi, Osman Suleman, Nhyiraba Dwamena Ra-III, Benzcarl Dwamena, Sanfo Mubassir, Sallah Mammoudi, Ahmed Issah, Umaru Pafadenam, and Salifu Suleman — are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime, defrauding by false pretence, and attempted fraud.
Although the charges were read in court, their pleas weren’t taken because investigations are still ongoing. They’re expected to reappear before the court on November 20, 2025.
According to Chief Inspector Jacob Kuubal, who presented the facts, the case began after officers from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) filed a complaint. The suspects were said to be part of a Weija SCC-based syndicate that specialises in tricking people with fake gold deals.
Investigations revealed that back in 2023, one of the accused, Saleh, and his group convinced Dr Muhammed Hizbullah, a Sri Lankan MP, to part with $2 million under the pretext of buying gold. But after pocketing the money, the suspects allegedly went off the radar and cut all contact with the politician.
Later, they reportedly resurfaced — bold as ever — and tried to rekindle business with Dr Hizbullah, this time offering to sell him 50 kilograms of gold. To make it look legitimate, they even went as far as signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with him.
But the plan backfired. Following an official complaint, a National Security team swooped in and arrested the suspects at Weija SCC on October 16, 2025. Two yellowish metal bars suspected to be gold were seized during the operation.
For now, tests are underway to confirm whether the seized metals are actually gold — or just more fool’s gold in what’s shaping up to be one of Ghana’s biggest alleged gold scams in recent times.