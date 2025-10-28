How 11 Ghanaians allegedly defrauded a Sri Lankan MP of $2 million: Details emerge

Eleven people are in hot water after allegedly duping a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament out of a whopping $2 million in a fake gold deal.

The Accra Circuit Court Eight has granted each of the accused persons GH¢500,000 bail, with two sureties apiece — and one of those sureties must prove ownership of landed property and hand over the original title certificate to the court’s registry.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the accused — Abdul Rauf Adam, Alhmamoudi Saleh, Yaw Attah Antwi, Osman Suleman, Nhyiraba Dwamena Ra-III, Benzcarl Dwamena, Sanfo Mubassir, Sallah Mammoudi, Ahmed Issah, Umaru Pafadenam, and Salifu Suleman — are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime, defrauding by false pretence, and attempted fraud.