Presidential staffer trolls Kwaw Kese with 'wee' over Meek Mill Jubilee House brouhaha

“Ghana is not for Ghanaians, remember that,” Kwaw Kese'spost read.

A while after his post, Samuel Buabeng who is a popular presidential staffer replied Kwaw Kese’s comment. Insinuating the rapper is a ‘wee smoker’ who had never made efforts to project the image of the country globally, Bryan Buabeng said Kwaw Kese only smokes weed.

"When you had an opportunity to promote Ghana, you were more interested in the wee you smoked! Opro!," his tweet said. Kwaw Kese has not responded to Bryan’s comments but some individuals on social media have attacked him for disrespecting the musician.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Meek Mill has removed the video on his Instagram page and issued an apology.

"My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also," he tweeted.

He added that "to the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here".