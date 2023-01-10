Adding his thoughts to the Meek Mill brouhaha, Kwaw Kese, in a Twitter post lambasted the presidency for allowing the American rapper to shoot a music video at the Jubilee House.
Presidential staffer trolls Kwaw Kese with 'wee' over Meek Mill Jubilee House brouhaha
Kwaw Kese has incurred the wrath of a presidential staffer, Samuel Bryan Buabeng, who is trolling the rapper with his 'weed' smoking incident that sent him to prison in April 2015.
“Ghana is not for Ghanaians, remember that,” Kwaw Kese'spost read.
A while after his post, Samuel Buabeng who is a popular presidential staffer replied Kwaw Kese’s comment. Insinuating the rapper is a ‘wee smoker’ who had never made efforts to project the image of the country globally, Bryan Buabeng said Kwaw Kese only smokes weed.
"When you had an opportunity to promote Ghana, you were more interested in the wee you smoked! Opro!," his tweet said. Kwaw Kese has not responded to Bryan’s comments but some individuals on social media have attacked him for disrespecting the musician.
Meanwhile, Meek Mill has removed the video on his Instagram page and issued an apology.
"My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also," he tweeted.
He added that "to the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here".
According Meek Mill in his responses to the backlash, the authorities at the presidency had no idea the footage they obtained permission for was going to be used for a music video.