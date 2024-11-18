Prophet Kumchacha explains why he can’t trust fellow Ghanaian pastors (VIDEO)

He claimed that about twenty pastors who attended the funeral gave him fake cheques.

According to Kumchacha, the only exception was the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, who provided him with a genuine cheque.

“Rev Owusu Bempah gave me a cheque of GH¢20,000. I didn’t take two minutes, and the bankers withdrew the money for me,” he said.

Kumchacha explained that when he attempted to follow up with the other pastors who had allegedly issued fake cheques, they all gave him excuses and never delivered the pledged funds.

He stated that this experience taught him a valuable lesson about the character of some pastors, and since then, he has maintained a level of mistrust towards them.

Kumchacha reveals why he didn't contest in the 2024 elections

Kumchacha, has explained his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Kumchacha, who had earlier declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate under the 'Kum People’s Party' (KPP), revealed that the requirements set by the Electoral Commission (EC) influenced his decision to step down.

