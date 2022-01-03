Pulse Picks: Top 9 Ghanaian influencers you should check out in 2022

Becoming an influencer may seem easy but it's not only about huge following on social media. It's not entirely a game of numbers, it's a matter of who has commanding authority that has been effective in influencing people, decisions, discussions, trends among others.

In this regard, here are top Ghanaian influencers who have left a mark in 2021 that you should check out in 2022. The list is in no particular order.

1.Wode Maya

Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler, is a Ghanaian YouTuber who is now popular in Africa and beyond. Wode Maya, who quit his job as an aeronautical engineer, is now travelling around Africa to showcase the continent to the world.

Wode Maya has now hit over 950K subscribers on YouTube which sets him to be the first Ghanaian to clock 1 million subscribers in the nearest future. Wode Maya can't be forgotten as one of the hottest influencers in Ghana at the moment.

This then makes him one of the top Ghanaian influencers you should check out in 2022.

2.Gyaigyimi aka Kalyjay

The Ghanaian Twitter star, Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe, known popularly as KalyJay has proven to be the most sought after Ghanaian influencer on Twitter at the moment.

Also known as Gyaigyimi (his Twitter handle), Kalyjay is credited for starting the FixTheCountry online protest in Ghana.

The GIJ graduate also holds the record as the Ghanaian who has recorded the highest number of Twitter Spaces listeners after over 5000 people joined his session when he hosted Sarkodie and Shatta Wale as well.

Kalyjay won Pulse Twitter Influencer of the Year 2021 and that's enough to say his 2022 is a must-see.

3.Anita Akua Akuffo

The young Ghanaian TV presenter with TV3 has became favourite screen candy of many even when off-air.

The Date Rush and Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host has amassed a huge social media following that gives her a significant presence in the virtual world.

Ann, as called by many, has turned out to be an influencer in her right as top brands like GTP among others have resulted to her influence to advertises their products.

Anita, loved for her fashion, beauty and eloquence has served as brands ambassador for the cloth producing company. She has also worked with other top popular brands in Ghana and we can't wait to see what has in stock for 2022.

4.Kwadwo Sheldon

Without a doubt, Kwadwo Sheldon is one of the most popular influencers in Ghana whose significant presence cuts across many social media platforms.

Known for his rib-cracking content, the YouTuber has gathered over 684K followers on Instagram, more than 320K Twitter followers and about 305K YouTube subscribers.

Sheldon has at countless times sparked social media conversations on dozens of issues which has attracted replies from the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie among others. Sheldon is definitely an influencer to look out for in 2021.

5.Hajia Bintu

The Takoradi Technical University became an Internet sensation effortlessly. All Hajia Bintu did was to be taking photos and sharing on social media.

She later joined TikTok where she created some videos that have raked millions of views without her trying so hard.

Hajia Bintu's grace is that she is blessed beyond curves and a neck turner that people can't stop starring at because of what she carries at her back and around her.

She became a hot topic on social media in 2020 and that has seen her fetching over 800,000 followers on Instagram and more than 1.2m on TikTok. Shatta Wale even had to compose a song with her name.

With this influence, she has inked influencer deals with Fan Ice and other brands. What next for Naomi Asiamah aka Hajia Bintu in 2022?

6.Dancegod Lloyd

Laud Anoo Konadu known professionally as Dancegod Lloyd has worked his way up to be recognized as the most popular Ghanaian dancer at the moment.

Lloyd who co-founded the popular Dance With Purpose Academy has featured in Beyonce's 'Already' music video with his crew.

Dancegod Lloyd started winning hearts through the numerous dancing videos he shares on social media.

So far, he has gathered over 1.4m followers on Instagram. A considerable influence that has seen him using his influence to advertise for a lot of brands. The old Presecan has added music to his career.

We can't wait to see what 2022 has in stock for him as his influence continues to grow across Africa.

7.Afua Rida

Afua Rida is a fashion stylist, consultant, blogger and runway show producer. She's a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian fashion space. The impact of Rida's reach on social media has even landed her a feature on CNN's African Voices.

In her line of work, she has partnered with the likes of Christie Whelan, Mina Evans, Meena Official, Mythhouse, Maxhosa, and Lanre Da Silva.

The 2016 Glitz Style Awards winner remains to be unique in her field, leaving us to expect more from her in 2022.

8.Anne Kusi-Gyamfi

The University of Ghana student is a favorite of the many millennials on social media. With the handle, @___cookie_xx on Instagram, Anne has gathered about 243,000 followers who are always showing her love on social media.

The lifestyle, travel and brand influencer also extends her influence to YouTube as a content creator, where she vlogs her travels or share her personal stories.

Anne who has worked with popular brands like Jumia, Payport among others was adjudged Beauty and Lifestyle Influencer of the Year at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards. Cookie has something we must look up to in 2022.

9.Mss.deee

Hamdiya Hamid is a young Beauty & Lifestyle Content Creator and a stylist. The 2019 Miss Malaika contestant is a trailblazer when it comes to muslima fashion in Ghana.

Mss Deee as called on social media has mastered the craft of appearing classy and stylish in a suitable way that conforms to Islamic standards. Hamdiya has accordingly become an influence on Muslima millennials in Ghana.