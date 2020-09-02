Sonnie Badu called the Lynx Entertainment label signee his 'son' in his congratulatory message to the singer after winning the “Artiste of the Year” award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

“Congratulations my son, @kuamieugene remember the secret is humility, hard work and prayer ... much love ... it’s purple,” he wrote.

Kuami responded by saying: “God Bless You, Daddy”.

However, this statement didn’t sit well with OB Nartey – the host of “The Gospel Parliament” on Vision1 FM.

He called him out in a Facebook post yesterday, saying he should ‘go and look for your sons who are struggling in the Gospel industry and stop these unnecessary fame attachments’.

“Good morning Sofo Badu, go and look for your sons who are struggling in the Gospel industry and stop this unnecessary fame attachment. Noor Congratulations my son Kwame Eugene…laughable,” OB said.

OB called him Don King – the name of the famous American boxing promoter – and said he failed to fulfil some collaborations he promised his ‘boys’.

“This "Don King" spirit won't help you, the boys who served you are still waiting for you to give them the necessary push and features you promised them.”

He mentioned some names of up and coming and struggling gospel musicians Sonnie Badu owe support but ignored them to shower praises on Kuami Eugene.

“The likes of Max Praise, Yohan, Tino Manford, Royal Chris, Kofi Perprah. You left the Gospel personalities who made us proud to go and claim fathership. What should Baba Sadiq call Kwame Eugene?”

He later went live on his Facebook page to say the people in the Gospel Industry need to complement each other.

He said the gospel music fraternity is in the minority and has a very small space to operate therefore, we need each other to push our agenda.

“If an upcoming artiste from both gospel and secular come out with very beautiful contents, the secular will be all over the place and make it big within the shortest possible time but the gospel artiste will be at the same place for years. The Gospel Industry keepers need to wake up!” he added.