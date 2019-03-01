According to Rosemond, who is also popularly called Akuapem Poloo, the Kumuwood superstar at a couple of times refused to be in the same photo with her and blatantly told her that she’ll stain her brand.

However, a new photo pulse.com.gh has sighted on Poloo’s page shows her hugging Nana Ama McBrown in the shot.

Rosemond captioned the photo “The love I have for her is very deep never say never #Goodmorning @iamamamcbrown ” and this has left some fans surprised as it was believed that McBrow never took a photo with Poloo.

However, upon careful scrutiny by the entertainment desk of pulse.com.gh, we have noticed that the photo is an old one which the two took some time back before Nana Ama McBrown may have made the decision not be captured in the same shot with Rosemond Brown.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is also pregnant at the moment and that further confirms that the shot is an old one, nevertheless, it’s a nice photo, see it below.