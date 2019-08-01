The actress, believed to be in her early 20s, has been a topic on social media out of her marriage as the 6th wife to the wealthy Nigerian politician, who is about two times older than her.

Regina has recently professed her love for Ned, in a viral video, in which she used the “f” word to tell her critics to her shut up about her business because she loves her husband so much.

The actress has for the first on her Instagram page shared loved up images with her 59-year-old husband after they spotted arriving in Ghana last night. Before their departure from Nigeria, she shared a photo with 3 children of her husband and wrote “Issa little vacation”

See the posts below to see how the Nwoko family are enjoying their vacation in Ghana so far.