Rev. Obofour goes on his knees to plead with Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu

Dorcas Agambila

The Leader and Founder of Anointed Palace Church, Rev. Obofour, has added his voice to the ongoing discussions surrounding the tragic accident involving Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son and the demise of two young girls.

During one of his services, Rev. Obofour pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu's son for his role in the incident.

According to him, he empathises with the victims' families and deeply wishes the tragedy had not occurred. He further urged other men of God to join him in asking for the forgiveness of Bishop Salifu’s family.

“Bishop Salifu is a good man. His son and mine attend the same school, and sometimes youthful exuberance makes children take silly decisions. He is sorry, so please forgive him.”

The police, in a statement, confirmed the arrests of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, on Tuesday, October 15.

The charges relate to the actions of their son, Elrad, who, while driving a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20), collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah. The crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left others critically injured.

The tragic incident has garnered widespread attention and discussion, with the court proceedings drawing significant public interest. The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation as the legal process unfolds.

However, Bishop Salifu Amoako, his wife Mouha Amoako, and a sales assistant, Linda Bonsu Prempeh, have been granted bail following their arrests in connection with the East Legon accident on Saturday, 12 October 2024.

The Accra Circuit Court granted them GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties each.

The three have been charged with “permitting an unlicensed person to drive” and pleaded not guilty during their court appearance on 16 October.

The police confirmed their arrest in relation to the crash that claimed the lives of two young girls.

