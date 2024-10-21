Rev. Obofour goes on his knees to plead with Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu

According to him, he empathises with the victims' families and deeply wishes the tragedy had not occurred. He further urged other men of God to join him in asking for the forgiveness of Bishop Salifu’s family.

Prophet Elijah Salifu Amoako Apologizes To Families Of Accident Victims Pulse Ghana

“Bishop Salifu is a good man. His son and mine attend the same school, and sometimes youthful exuberance makes children take silly decisions. He is sorry, so please forgive him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

The police, in a statement, confirmed the arrests of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, on Tuesday, October 15.

The charges relate to the actions of their son, Elrad, who, while driving a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20), collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah. The crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left others critically injured.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and ex-wife arrested over their son's accident Pulse Ghana

The tragic incident has garnered widespread attention and discussion, with the court proceedings drawing significant public interest. The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation as the legal process unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Bishop Salifu Amoako, his wife Mouha Amoako, and a sales assistant, Linda Bonsu Prempeh, have been granted bail following their arrests in connection with the East Legon accident on Saturday, 12 October 2024.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pulse Ghana

The Accra Circuit Court granted them GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties each.

The three have been charged with “permitting an unlicensed person to drive” and pleaded not guilty during their court appearance on 16 October.

The police confirmed their arrest in relation to the crash that claimed the lives of two young girls.