George Quaye, who was hosting Joy FM’s “Showbiz A to Z” made the revelation with concern that, Richie Mensah, who is contesting for MUSIGA vice president, cannot be on the VGMAs board by default of his position, should he win the election, because he was once fired from the board.

Detailing why Richie was expelled from the VGMAs board, he disclosed that it happened the moment the Lynx C.E.O signed MzVee onto his record label. George explained that members of the board are not supposed to have any ties to musicians, which will cause some conflict of interest as VGMAs board members.

“As soon as he signed MzVee he was fired. The board no dey play like that, he was fired instantly. Same for Kwame Fakye, soon as he signed Adina he was fired quickly” George said.

Richie Mensah, who was a guest on the show, also used the moment to reiterate that, yes truly he is not a member on the VGMAs board and he is happy to announce it because people always attack him anytime any of his signees earn a VGMAs nomination.

During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, Richie emphasized that he has no influence on the board to decide who earns a nomination nor win an award, therefore, people shouldn’t think that he aides his signees getting a VGMAs nomination or award.