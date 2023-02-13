Rihanna and A$AP expecting second child; Here's a timeline of the duo's relationship

The pregnancy which seemed to be over 3 months old comes as a surprise to many as the couple's first child is around 8 months old. The baby bump has sparked has once again triggered a conversation about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship.

Accordingly, here is how long the couple has been together to where they are now; The 'Goldie' rapper revealed he and Riri were officially a couple back in 2021.

A$AP is excited over the new addition to their family as he was spotted on the sidelines of the Super Bowl stage, beaming as Riri delivered a sterling performance.

December 2022: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared the first video of their baby.

The 'Umbrella' singer shared the first clip of her son in December after welcoming him in May 2022. However, they've both kept their baby boy out of the limelight since, with the pair yet to reveal his name.

January 2022: Rihanna and A$AP announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple announced their baby news at the end of January with a photo shoot during a stroll together. The photos which show Rihanna's first baby bump went viral,

May 2020: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna confirm their relationship

The 34-year-old rapper confirmed his romance with the ‘Diamonds’ singer, 34, in May in an interview with GQ, calling the Savage X Fenty mogul ‘the love of my life’ and ‘the one’.

This came five months after they were rumoured to be dating at the end of 2020, following Riri’s split from long-term boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

2012: How Rihanna and A$AP Rocky' met

The pair go way back to their first meeting in 2012 when Rihanna starred as the love interest in A$AP Rocky’s music video for ‘Fashion Killa’.

They went on to collaborate together the same year, when he remixed her track ‘Cockiness (I Love It)’, before joining Riri on her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.