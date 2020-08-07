According to Tracey, who has been heavily criticised this week over her fight with Mzbel, she finds the rumours ‘scandalous, hurtful and spiteful’, and says he has never met the man in person.

“I ask that persons engaged in this unscrupulous agenda cease and desist from the publication of this fake news,” she warned.

She also apologised to Sam Jonah and his family ‘for the unfortunate state of affairs.’

She said this in an Instagram post which reads: “I'm completely scandalized by recent news awash on social media outlets drawing a link between myself and Sir Sam Jonah as the father of my daughter. For the record I have never seen, met or engaged with Sir Sam Jonah at any stage of my life. I therefore find this news so hurtful and spiteful to the father of my new born child who is completely distraught on the back of the recent happenings. I ask that persons engaged in this unscrupulous agenda cease and desist from the publication of this fake news. Finally, I wish to take this opportunity to apologise to Sir Sam Jonah and his family for the unfortunate state of affairs.”