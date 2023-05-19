Kofi Kinaata, who hails from Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, reflected on his early days in the industry and highlighted a crucial moment when he was signed onto the influential music group, High-Grade Family, while still relatively unknown.
Samini didn’t discover me, but his support has given me a lot of exposure - Kofi Kinaata
Ghanaian musician, Martin King Arthur, popular known as Kofi Kinaata has expressed his deep appreciation for his former boss, Samini, and the significant role he played in his music career.
In a recent interview on #UrbanBlend with Blakk Rasta on 3FM, Kofi Kinaata revealed that at the time he was signed on to Samini’s “High – grade family’ nobody knew who he was, but Samini’s fans welcomed him with open arms.
“I got signed unto the High-grade family when no one knew me. It was Samini that they knew some tagging along with Samini, his fans became automatically my fans,” he explained.
“What Samini did for me was give me a lot of exposure,” Kinaata explained. The acclaimed artist went above and beyond to secure performance slots for Kinaata, even for shows where he wasn’t originally scheduled to perform.
The ‘EffiaKuma love’ hitmaker recalled a special day when he had the chance to perform on stage at a huge event involving renowned singer Chris Brown.
“When Chris Brown came to Ghana, I was now in Accra, Samini brought me to the stage to perform 4 or 5 minutes. Shows I wasn’t billed to perform even though he got me to perform. Samini gave me a lot of exposure,” he said.
While acknowledging the pivotal role Samini played in his journey, Kofi Kinaata made it clear that he had been actively involved in rap and music since 2008.
“But he didn’t really discover me. I was doing rap and music way back in 2008 but he pushed me from one stage to the other,” he concluded.
However, Samini’s unwavering support and guidance propelled him from one stage to another, amplifying his presence and setting the stage for his subsequent success.
