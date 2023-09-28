Stonebwoy is 'still coming up' - Samini chooses Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy

During an interview on TV3's DayShow with host Berla Mundi, Samini was asked to pick between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

He chose Shatta Wale, emphasizing that Shatta Wale comes from his era and has accomplished more in the industry.

However, he also made it clear that he respects Stonebwoy's talent and acknowledged that Stonebwoy is still in the process of establishing himself.

"Berla: Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale?

Samini: Come on, you want me to make headlines? I will say, Shatta Wale.

Berla: Why Shatta Wale?

Samini: He comes from my era and I think he has more under his belt than Stonebwoy. He [Stonebwoy] is still coming up, no disrespect."

Samini also stated that he would choose M.anifest over Sarkodie in terms of which artiste is the best at rapping.