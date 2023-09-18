No hit song can beat ‘My Own’ right now - Samini proudly brags

He expressed that he does not consider himself on the same level as these artists when it comes to music.

He stated, "As far as I'm concerned, I'm minding my business, and I'm actually not on the same level as these guys when it comes to music, you understand?"

Samini went on to emphasize that it is unfair to put undue pressure on emerging artists by comparing them to seasoned musicians like himself. He believes it's unreasonable to expect the new generation of artists to instantly reach his level of success.

"But I think it's unfair pressure to these kids when you want to bring them to my level like that," he noted.

Addressing those who claim his career has slowed down, Samini responded with confidence, saying, "Go get a degree and come back."

He suggested that during his absence from the music scene, he did not witness any significant changes and believes that none of the current hit songs can rival his own, specifically referring to 'My Own.'