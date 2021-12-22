Samini, Stonebwoy finally bury the hatchet at Bhim Concert (WATCH)

It all started in September 2020 when Stonebwoy decided to accept a dancehall lyrical battle from Shatta Wale – Samini’s number one ‘enemy’ – during the Asaase SoundClash concert.

Samini expressed his disappointment in Stonebwoy for accepting the challenge from Shatta Wale in a series of Twitter rants.

But Stonebwoy hit back at Samini during the clash, branding his godfather as a ‘sellout’. “If like say eno be sellout when some father sellout ah, anka dem go friend this one (Shatta Wale),” he said during his performance.

Samini quickly responded in a Joy FM interview, saying it hurts that Stonebwoy didn’t recognize his efforts.

“If I hear you on radio saying I am not there when you need me, it hurts. It makes me sit and break down,” he said.

“How did I sell out Stonebwoy? If Ghana can answer me,” Samini quizzed, adding that “those were the things that hurt me.”

But on Tuesday, December 22, Samini and Stonebwoy patched their difference – courtesy Beenie Man.

The Jamaican dancehall legend, during his performance, called the two on stage, and they performed together.