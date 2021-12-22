Samini, Stonebwoy finally bury the hatchet at Bhim Concert (WATCH)

The afro-dancehall star and his former boss, Samini, who have had a back-and-forth over loyalty issues for more than a year, have finally smoked the peace pipe, putting an end to their highly publicised rift.
Peace reigned last night at the 5th edition of Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre.
It all started in September 2020 when Stonebwoy decided to accept a dancehall lyrical battle from Shatta Wale – Samini’s number one ‘enemy’ – during the Asaase SoundClash concert.
Samini expressed his disappointment in Stonebwoy for accepting the challenge from Shatta Wale in a series of Twitter rants.
But Stonebwoy hit back at Samini during the clash, branding his godfather as a ‘sellout’. “If like say eno be sellout when some father sellout ah, anka dem go friend this one (Shatta Wale),” he said during his performance.
Samini quickly responded in a Joy FM interview, saying it hurts that Stonebwoy didn’t recognize his efforts.
“If I hear you on radio saying I am not there when you need me, it hurts. It makes me sit and break down,” he said.
“How did I sell out Stonebwoy? If Ghana can answer me,” Samini quizzed, adding that “those were the things that hurt me.”
But on Tuesday, December 22, Samini and Stonebwoy patched their difference – courtesy Beenie Man.
The Jamaican dancehall legend, during his performance, called the two on stage, and they performed together.
Watch the heart-warming moment at Bhim Concert below.
