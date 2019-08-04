She hid it from the public.

Now the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, can call herself a Mrs.

The Minister for Public Procurement, aged 37, has tied the knot with her boyfriend Hanny Mouhtiseb on Saturday.

Adwoa Safo is the daughter of Ghanaian pastor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, innovator and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The Dome Kwabenya lawmaker has two kids with fellow politician Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin North MP.

It was also rumoured years ago that she was dating musician Samini.