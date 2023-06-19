Sarkodie confirms encounter with Yvonne Nelson as old interview pops up (WATCH)

"I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn't strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

"Charlie, it dey there!" she exclaimed.

"On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.

As the revelation is trending, an old interview of Sarkodie shot nine years ago has popped up. In the interview, he was asked to choose between Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson and he replied by saying that he doesn’t know the latter but disclosed “I don’t know Lydia, I have had an encounter with Yvonne”.