The Ghanaian rapper has released a new track which he titles 'Happy Day' in which he rapped about the incumbent president to be given the nod tocontinue with his governance because of the benefits he has seen.

In the song that features Kuami Eugene who is the reigning 2020 VGMAs Artiste of the year, the Ghanaian rapper could be heard rapping about how he once complained about Ghana's infamous 'dumsor' in one of his old songs and how that doesn't exist anymore.

Sarkodie also touted the NPP's Free SHS programme implementation, when he rapped in Twi, saying that, " if I have spoken about Dumsor and also complained about inflation, and today I have light because there's no dumsor and my children can go to school for free, then Nana continue".

This becomes the first the Ghanaian rapper is openly declaring support for the New Patriotic Party after years of speculations that he is a sympathizer of the party. Sarkodie's political affiliation became a topic after he released songs like 'dumsor' and 'inflation' to criticise the erstwhile NDC-Mahama administration.

Nana Addo

The full track has not been released yet but a preview is available where his message of endorsing the 4 More 4 Nana campaign could be heard loud and clear. That snippet of the song has since gone viral on social media as it comes as breaking news for Ghanaian music lovers.

The political tension in Ghana has risen as the country nears the December 7th elections, which is 35 days away. Sarkodie becomes the latest to join the likes of Prince David Osei, Andy Dosty, Bibi Bright, Praye Tietia, Agya Koo, Mark Okraku Mantey among the top Ghanaian celebrities who have openly declared support for the New Patriotic Party in the up-coming 2020 elections.

Andy Dosty, Bibi Bright, Cwesi Oteng support 4 More Nana campaign

Check out the snippet of Sarkodie’s new ‘Happy Day’ song below which is making rounds on social media as it has sparked political conversation.

The song, which has already seen Sarkodie trending on Twitter, will be officially out tonight, 3rd November 2020, on all music streaming platforms.