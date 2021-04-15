Sarkodie joins Ghanaians to plead with the law to pardon Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo, faces a maximum of three years in jail for going nude on social media with her son.

In the law, before handing down a sentence on a female accused person who had not reached menopausal age, a pregnancy test ought to be conducted.

She was therefore remanded into police custody for her to be sent to any government hospital for the test.

But the decision by the court has been met with criticisms from the Ghanaian public, with some suggesting the actress should be pardoned because she has an underage son to cater for.

It is on the back of this that Ghanaian heavyweight rapper, Sarkodie has also taken to twitter to plead with the law to release Akuapem Poloo.

The “Fa Hookie Me” hitmaker took to Twitter to join the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign.

He tweeted; I think it's a little harsh to separate a child from the mum just because of pictures taken….would want to plead with the law to pardon our sister…#FreeAkuapemPoloo

Rosemond Brown celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and she took her nude pictures together with her son who was also half-naked and posted the same on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.

The pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven-year-old son among others.