Sarkodie’s collaboration with Bob Marley is legendary – Bulldog

According to Bulldog in an interview on HitzFm, he stated that the collaboration between Sarkodie and the legendary Bob Marley is incomparable.

He said that no other artist currently living on the planet and making music can be compared to this collaboration, which includes American rapper Jay Z and Beyoncé.

“Bob Marley is legendary. No other collaboration with a living soul beats this – whether it is JAY-Z or Beyonce” he said in the interview.

According to Bulldog, Sarkodie can only outdo himself with this body of work if he features either 2Pac or Miacheal Jackson.

Ghanaians and music fans have reacted massively to Sarkodie’s collaboration with Bob Marley on their remix to “Stir It Up” song.

The remix of ‘Stir It Up’ combines the signature guitar strums and soothing bounce with rapper Sarkodie’s iconic flow. It is produced by ‘bhardest’ producer MOG, who has mostly worked on King Sark’s songs.