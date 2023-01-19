Sarkodie is currently top of social media trends after news broke out yesterday that he has bagged a feature on Bob Marley and The Wailers ‘Stir It Up remix.
Sarkodie’s collaboration with Bob Marley is legendary – Bulldog
Ghanaian artist manager, Bulldog claims that Sarkodie’s feature on Bob Marley and The Wailers ‘Stir It Up remix has put him way above his colleagues in the music industry.
According to Bulldog in an interview on HitzFm, he stated that the collaboration between Sarkodie and the legendary Bob Marley is incomparable.
He said that no other artist currently living on the planet and making music can be compared to this collaboration, which includes American rapper Jay Z and Beyoncé.
“Bob Marley is legendary. No other collaboration with a living soul beats this – whether it is JAY-Z or Beyonce” he said in the interview.
According to Bulldog, Sarkodie can only outdo himself with this body of work if he features either 2Pac or Miacheal Jackson.
Ghanaians and music fans have reacted massively to Sarkodie’s collaboration with Bob Marley on their remix to “Stir It Up” song.
The remix of ‘Stir It Up’ combines the signature guitar strums and soothing bounce with rapper Sarkodie’s iconic flow. It is produced by ‘bhardest’ producer MOG, who has mostly worked on King Sark’s songs.
The official music video for ‘Stir It Up’ showcases the vibrant relationship between Jamaica and Ghana. With Sarkodie leading on creative direction, these Ghana-shot visuals authentically explore identity, unity and community and we definately can't wait for more Caribbean and Africa collaborations.
